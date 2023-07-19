Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $526,961.84 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $133.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.38.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Piper Sandler began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.