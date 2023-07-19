William L. Meaney Sells 10,507 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IRM stock opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $62.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $36,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

