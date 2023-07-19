Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 20,000 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $617,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,306,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,225,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,361 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $72,199.38.

On Monday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $224,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,601 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $167,637.93.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,655 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $244,936.50.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,932 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $544,295.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 503 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $14,662.45.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,119 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $32,283.15.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,784 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $107,768.32.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,756 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $48,430.48.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,514 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.73 per share, with a total value of $125,173.22.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMO stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

