R. H. Seale Sells 22,300 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $742,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,673,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Q2 Trading Down 1.2 %

Q2 stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. BTIG Research raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Q2 from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Q2 by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,641,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,652,000 after purchasing an additional 846,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,200,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 948.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 475,377 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 192.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 334,287 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

