R. H. Seale Sells 22,300 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $742,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,673,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Q2 Trading Down 1.2 %
Q2 stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Q2 by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,641,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,652,000 after purchasing an additional 846,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,200,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 948.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 475,377 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 192.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 334,287 shares during the last quarter.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
