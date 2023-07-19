Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Sells 18,578 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 18,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $3,124,448.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $170.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.07 and a 12 month high of $170.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

