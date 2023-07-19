Tomer Bar-Zeev Sells 75,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $3,436,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,069,351.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tomer Bar-Zeev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,307,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,260,000 after buying an additional 1,335,347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,044,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,951,000 after buying an additional 987,473 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,391,000 after buying an additional 975,221 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $157,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

