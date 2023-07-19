Insider Selling: Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Sells 137,206 Shares of Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 137,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $3,704,562.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,241,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,507,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Doherty Philip O’ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,897,146 shares of Vertiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $45,569,446.92.

On Monday, June 26th, Doherty Philip O’ sold 130,008 shares of Vertiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $3,129,292.56.

On Monday, June 5th, Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of Vertiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of Vertiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $23,063,644.80.

VRT stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $27.03.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Vertical Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vertiv by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vertiv by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

