James C. Zelter Sells 60,779 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $82.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.