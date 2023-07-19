Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of SOHU opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $369.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.33. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.71 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

