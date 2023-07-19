Andy Fang Sells 67,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $5,546,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $4,882,290.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Andy Fang sold 3,499 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $234,013.12.

On Friday, May 12th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $4,490,340.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in DoorDash by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 143,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 119,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

