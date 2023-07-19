Melissa D. Smith Sells 41,107 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WEX opened at $195.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.98 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WEX by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $73,069,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,515,000 after acquiring an additional 360,299 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 561.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after acquiring an additional 245,030 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in WEX by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after acquiring an additional 172,805 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.18.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

