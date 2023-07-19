Allison Dew Sells 329,038 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 39,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 18,943.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

