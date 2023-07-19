Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Chewy Call Options (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 39,606 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the typical volume of 25,531 call options.
CHWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.05.
In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $539,040.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $539,040.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,456.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $673,810.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,896.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.50 and a beta of 0.87.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
