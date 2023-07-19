Nimish P. Shah Acquires 1,750,000 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) Director Nimish P. Shah purchased 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Apogee Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %
APGE opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.
Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apogee Therapeutics
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.