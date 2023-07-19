Nimish P. Shah Acquires 1,750,000 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) Director Nimish P. Shah purchased 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

APGE opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

