Investors Buy Large Volume of Palantir Technologies Call Options (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 387,313 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 37% compared to the typical volume of 281,746 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,683,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,568,940,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,250,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.08, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

