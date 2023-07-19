Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $1,923,900.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,923,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 945,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,618,561.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,566,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,198,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

