John R. Schaller Sells 25,000 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CNM opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 4,598.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 317,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 37.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 2.2% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 225,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 61.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

