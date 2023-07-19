Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Director Purchases $852,000.00 in Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) Director John D. Harkey, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $852,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LGF-A stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
