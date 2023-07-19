Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Director Purchases $852,000.00 in Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) Director John D. Harkey, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $852,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LGF-A stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

About Lions Gate Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.