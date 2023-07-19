Benoit Dageville Sells 6,591 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,186,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Monday, July 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $2,195,198.46.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,186,380.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total value of $2,242,917.30.

On Friday, June 9th, Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98.

On Thursday, May 18th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total value of $2,185,707.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $988,650.00.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $188.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.39. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.24.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after acquiring an additional 754,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,229,000 after acquiring an additional 165,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,733,000 after acquiring an additional 251,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $477,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.