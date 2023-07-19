Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells 99,139 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 99,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $1,490,059.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Diane Adams sold 3,276 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $45,929.52.
- On Thursday, June 15th, Diane Adams sold 861 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $12,915.00.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Diane Adams sold 550 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $6,435.00.
- On Monday, May 1st, Diane Adams sold 450 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $5,350.50.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
Shares of CXM stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -145.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Institutional Trading of Sprinklr
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
