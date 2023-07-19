Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells 99,139 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 99,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $1,490,059.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Wednesday, June 21st, Diane Adams sold 3,276 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $45,929.52.

On Thursday, June 15th, Diane Adams sold 861 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $12,915.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Diane Adams sold 550 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $6,435.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Diane Adams sold 450 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $5,350.50.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -145.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.