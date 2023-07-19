Jennifer N. Jones Sells 9,897 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 9,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $989,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 62,598 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

