Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CMO Sells $1,037,048.89 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 71,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $1,037,048.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 439,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arun Pattabhiraman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, Arun Pattabhiraman sold 34,589 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $503,615.84.

Sprinklr Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Sprinklr by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.