Todd R. Lachman Sells 45,000 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,215,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

SOVO stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $20.58.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on SOVO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sovos Brands by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

