Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 40,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $943,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,272,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,035,422.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ASAN opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $29.51.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
