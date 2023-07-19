Critical Contrast: P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) versus EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA)

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) and EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and EUDA Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -24.93% -1,167.07% -48.47% EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares P3 Health Partners and EUDA Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion 0.75 -$270.13 million N/A N/A EUDA Health $9.84 million 1.26 -$24.88 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EUDA Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than P3 Health Partners.

21.9% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of EUDA Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for P3 Health Partners and EUDA Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 EUDA Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EUDA Health has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EUDA Health beats P3 Health Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

