Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

YELP stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. Yelp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,503.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,682.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,667 shares of company stock worth $1,016,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 221.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

