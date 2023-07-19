Analysts Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Price Target at $4.73

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.73.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,972,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,602,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106,960 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 9,736,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,341 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,527,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1,607.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,254,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,287 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.96 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 23.83%.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

