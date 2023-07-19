Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $80.00 at Mizuho

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $78.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.28. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 30,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $2,338,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,535,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,338,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $52,535,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,506 shares of company stock worth $12,965,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 28.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.