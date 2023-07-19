Critical Review: Abcam (ABCZF) & Its Peers

Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Free Report) is one of 397 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Abcam to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Abcam pays an annual dividend of C$0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Abcam pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 11,176.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Abcam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam N/A N/A 135.14 Abcam Competitors $103.90 million -$25.22 million 27.58

This table compares Abcam and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Abcam’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Abcam. Abcam is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Abcam and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 0 0 0 N/A Abcam Competitors 386 1675 4427 27 2.63

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 90.19%. Given Abcam’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Abcam has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Abcam Competitors -9,440.66% -223.91% -23.99%

Summary

Abcam beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. It serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. The company has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It sells its products online. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

