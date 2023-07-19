Brokerages Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT at $57.83

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,210.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,210.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,247 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,318 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Commercial Metals Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $34.54 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

