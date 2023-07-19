Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Shares of QSR opened at $77.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.36.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

