JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades State Street (NYSE:STT) to Underweight

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $71.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $78.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.
State Street Stock Performance
Shares of STT stock opened at $68.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.64.
Insider Transactions at State Street
In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in State Street during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth $335,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 22.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $30,451,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 208.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
