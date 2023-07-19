JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades State Street (NYSE:STT) to Underweight

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $71.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $78.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $68.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.64.

Insider Transactions at State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in State Street during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth $335,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 22.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $30,451,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 208.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.