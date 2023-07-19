Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

ROST has been the topic of several other research reports. VNET Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.89.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.00.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 656.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,037,000 after acquiring an additional 80,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

