Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $53.00 at Bank of America

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $48.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.26 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,533.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.26 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $697,533.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.