StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
AWH opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $33.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
