StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

AWH opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $33.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108,534 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.