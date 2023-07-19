StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWHGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

AWH opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $33.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWHGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108,534 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

