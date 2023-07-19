Credit Suisse Group Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $361.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $277.00 to $361.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on META. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.84.

NASDAQ:META opened at $312.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $799.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $316.24.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,672 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

