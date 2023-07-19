State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

State Street Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of STT opened at $68.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,763,000 after buying an additional 997,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

