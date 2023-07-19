State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

Shares of STT opened at $68.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,763,000 after buying an additional 997,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

