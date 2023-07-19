Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $4,168,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.