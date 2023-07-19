T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of TTOO opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

About T2 Biosystems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

