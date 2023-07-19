T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
T2 Biosystems Trading Down 10.5 %
Shares of TTOO opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter.
About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
