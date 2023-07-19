TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of TCON opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.19. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.32.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

