Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $235.90 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

