Head-To-Head Survey: Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) vs. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY)

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) and Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure and Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure $1.92 billion 2.68 $159.32 million $1.44 32.30 Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A $197.62 0.06

Brookfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Infrastructure and Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Infrastructure is more favorable than Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd..

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure and Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of Brookfield Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brookfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Brookfield Infrastructure pays out 106.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. pays out 0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure beats Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; 4.3 million gas and electricity connections; and 60,000 kilometers of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. The company is also involved in overseas resource development and investment, and energy supply activities; city gas and LNG sales business household, commercial and industrial use, as well as use for power generation and other purposes; and electric power business. In addition, it engages in the real estate development activities; and leasing and management of land and buildings. The company was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

