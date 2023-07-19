Contrasting Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) and Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ)

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) and Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Element Fleet Management and Hertz Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Fleet Management 0 1 1 1 3.00 Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.61%. Given Element Fleet Management’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Element Fleet Management is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Fleet Management N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -521.65 Hertz Global $8.92 billion 0.65 $964.63 million $3.06 6.05

This table compares Element Fleet Management and Hertz Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hertz Global has higher revenue and earnings than Element Fleet Management. Element Fleet Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hertz Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Element Fleet Management and Hertz Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Fleet Management N/A N/A N/A Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Element Fleet Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Hertz Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing. The company also provides commercial fleet financing comprising operating and capital lease, sale and leaseback funding, loans, rental fleet financing, client owned acquisition program, and fair market value lease for fleet cars, trucks, and equipment; and vehicle licensing and registration services, such as renewal, fleet title management, and insurance card management services. In addition, it provides collision management services, such as 24/7 driver assistance, collision evaluation, repair management, and subrogation; fleet management outsourcing solutions; fuel, maintenance, and safety solutions; telematics and fleet connectivity solutions; and toll and violation management, as well as fleet remarketing, sale leaseback, and strategic fleet management consulting services. The company serves construction, energy, oil and gas, food and beverages, healthcare, services, and transport industries. Element Fleet Management Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company also sells vehicles; and operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

