Analysts Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) PT at $23.63

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,196,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $60,820,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,133,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,020 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $44,990,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,200 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.87 on Friday. Mattel has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

