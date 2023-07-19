CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harris Associates L P grew its position in CNH Industrial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 95,024,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,106,000 after buying an additional 3,632,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,423,000 after purchasing an additional 918,910 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,701,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,843,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,410,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,315,000 after purchasing an additional 833,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.3861 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.