KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $65.82 Average PT from Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $62.13. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.18, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.