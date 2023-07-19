Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $494.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $495.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $497.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

