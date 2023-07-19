Brokerages Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target at $8.66

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $992.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0985 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -9.68%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,105.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

