StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $9.41 on Monday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

