Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $205.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.06. Honeywell International has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

